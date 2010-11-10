Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:30 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pierces parity after trade data

Wed Nov 10, 2010 9:23am EST
 
 TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar firmed
above parity with the greenback, reversing earlier weakness
seen after Canada posted an unexpectedly large trade deficit,
while the U.S. trade deficit narrowed more than expected.
 The currency CAD=D4 hit a session high of 99.94 Canadian
cents to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0006, up from around C$1.0050
to the U.S. dollar, or 99.50 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 