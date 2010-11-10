CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pierces parity after trade data

TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed above parity with the greenback, reversing earlier weakness seen after Canada posted an unexpectedly large trade deficit, while the U.S. trade deficit narrowed more than expected.

The currency CAD=D4 hit a session high of 99.94 Canadian cents to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0006, up from around C$1.0050 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.50 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)