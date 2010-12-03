Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:28 EST
CANADA FX-C$ falls to session low after U.S. jobs report

Fri Dec 3, 2010 8:42am EST
 
 TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar slid to a
session low against the U.S. currency after a much
weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for
November.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 immediately dropped to
C$1.0055 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.45 U.S. cents, after nonfarm
payrolls rose 39,000, far less than the 140,000 gain expected.
[ID:nN02238002]
 The currency was below Thursday's North American session
close at C$1.0039 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.61 U.S. cents.
 It was already retreating from near-parity levels earlier
after Canadian data showed the domestic economy gave a mixed
performance in November as fewer than expected jobs were
created. [ID:nN03271210] ECONCA
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng and Claire Sibonney; editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson)
 