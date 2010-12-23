CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits high after Canada, U.S. data

TORONTO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar reversed earlier losses against the U.S. currency on Thursday as investors saw both domestic and U.S. economic data as reinforcing views of solid growth in the fourth quarter.

The Canadian currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$1.0115 to the greenback, or 98.86 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday's North American session close of C$1.0142 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.60 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)