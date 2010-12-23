Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:25 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits high after Canada, U.S. data

Thu Dec 23, 2010 10:55am EST
 
 TORONTO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar reversed
earlier losses against the U.S. currency on Thursday as
investors saw both domestic and U.S. economic data as
reinforcing views of solid growth in the fourth quarter.
 The Canadian currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$1.0115 to
the greenback, or 98.86 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday's North
American session close of C$1.0142 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.60
U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
 