Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:17 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ tips lower after Canada rates left unchanged

Tue Mar 1, 2011 9:12am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada
left interest rates unchanged, as expected, but gave no signal
it plans to hike rates soon.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 eased to C$0.9730 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0277, down from its preannouncement level at
C$0.9714, or $1.0294, which was also Monday's North American
close.
 The Bank of Canada repeated the exact language on rates
from its January decision in saying that while considerable
monetary stimulus remained in place, "any further reduction in
monetary policy stimulus would need to be carefully
considered." For more see [ID:nBCL1EE72W].
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by James Dalgleish)
 