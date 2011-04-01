Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:14 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits 3-year high after U.S. jobs data

Fri Apr 1, 2011 8:44am EDT
 
 TORONTO, April 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a
three-year high on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report.
 The currency CAD=D4 touched C$0.9660 to the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0352, shortly after the U.S. non-farm payrolls data was
released. It had also touched this level shortly before the
report landed.
 It then extended gains to C$0.9658, its strongest level
since November, 2007. The currency closed on Thursday at
C$0.9696, or $1.0314.
 The key U.S. employment report showed a second straight
month of solid gains in March and the jobless rate fell to a
two-year low of 8.8 percent, marking a decisive shift in the
labor market that should help the economic recovery.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 