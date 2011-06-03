CANADA FX-C$ weakens to 2-month low after U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar tumbled to its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in more than two months on Friday, after data showed U.S. employment rose far less than expected in May and recorded its softest reading since September.

The Canadian dollar hit a session low of C$0.9840, or $1.0163 -- its softest level since March 23 -- compared to C$0.9782 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0223, immediately before the release. [ID:nOAT004818] (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)