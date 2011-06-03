Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:07 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ weakens to 2-month low after U.S. jobs data

Fri Jun 3, 2011 8:40am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar tumbled to
its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in more than two
months on Friday, after data showed U.S. employment rose far
less than expected in May and recorded its softest reading
since September.
 The Canadian dollar hit a session low of C$0.9840, or
$1.0163 -- its softest level since March 23 -- compared to
C$0.9782 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0223, immediately before the
release. [ID:nOAT004818]
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 