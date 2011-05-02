Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 13:07 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as Conservatives look set to keep power

Mon May 2, 2011 10:40pm EDT
 
 TORONTO, May 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed on
Monday as Canada's ruling Conservatives looked set to retain
power in a federal election, though pollsters said it was too
early to say if the party would get a majority or stay in power
with a minority.
 The currency CAD=D4 firmed as high as C$0.9483 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0545. The currency CAD=D4 had ended the
North American session at C$0.9508 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0517.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Eric Walsh)
 