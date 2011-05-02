CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as Conservatives look set to keep power

TORONTO, May 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed on Monday as Canada's ruling Conservatives looked set to retain power in a federal election, though pollsters said it was too early to say if the party would get a majority or stay in power with a minority.

The currency CAD=D4 firmed as high as C$0.9483 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0545. The currency CAD=D4 had ended the North American session at C$0.9508 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0517. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Eric Walsh)