CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips as markets digest Fed decision

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened to a session low on Wednesday, reversing its initial positive reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of new monetary easing that nearly lifted it to a session high.

The Canadian dollar fell to a fresh session low of C$1.0156 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.46 U.S. cents, shortly after nearing the session high by rising to C$1.0065 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.35 U.S. cents immediately following the announcement (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)