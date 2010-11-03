Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:28 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips as markets digest Fed decision

Wed Nov 3, 2010 2:42pm EDT
 
 TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened to a
session low on Wednesday, reversing its initial positive
reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of new
monetary easing that nearly lifted it to a session high.
 The Canadian dollar fell to a fresh session low of C$1.0156
to the U.S. dollar, or 98.46 U.S. cents, shortly after nearing
the session high by rising to C$1.0065 to the U.S. dollar, or
99.35 U.S. cents immediately following the announcement
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 