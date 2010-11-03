Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:30 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high in volatile trade after Fed

Wed Nov 3, 2010 3:08pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a fresh
session high in see-saw trading  on Wednesday, rebounding from
a session low as markets digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's
announcement of new monetary easing.
 The Canadian dollar hit C$1.0052 to the U.S. dollar, or
99.48 U.S. cents, more than a penny higher than the session low
of C$1.0156, or 98.46 U.S. cents, hit just a few minutes
earlier. The initial knee-jerk reaction the Fed decision was
also positive, before the Canadian dollar weakened.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 