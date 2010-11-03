CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high in volatile trade after Fed

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a fresh session high in see-saw trading on Wednesday, rebounding from a session low as markets digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of new monetary easing.

The Canadian dollar hit C$1.0052 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.48 U.S. cents, more than a penny higher than the session low of C$1.0156, or 98.46 U.S. cents, hit just a few minutes earlier. The initial knee-jerk reaction the Fed decision was also positive, before the Canadian dollar weakened. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)