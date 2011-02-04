Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:20 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after Canada jobs data

Fri Feb 4, 2011 7:09am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar jumped
against the U.S. dollar on Friday, while bonds sank, after
Canada's economy added many more jobs than expected in
January.
 The currency CAD=D4 hit a session high at C$0.9845 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0157, up sharply from C$0.9890 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0111, just before the data was published.
 The economy added a higher-than-expected 69,200 jobs in
January, led by hiring in the services sector, according to
Statistics Canada data. The unemployment rate edged up to 7.8
percent from 7.6 percent in December as more people sought
work. [ID:nSCL4DE790]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 