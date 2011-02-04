CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits fresh session high after US jobs data

TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended gains against the U.S. dollar on Friday, while bond prices held lower, after a U.S. government report showing employment rose far less than expected in January.

The currency CAD=D4 hit a session high at C$0.9838 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0165, from C$0.9858 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0144, in choppy trade.

The modest U.S. jobs gains are at odds with other data for January, which had suggested employment growth was picking up. [ID:nLLA4DE7BA]

Earlier, Canada's currency rallied as Canada's economy added a higher-than-expected 69,200 jobs in January. [ID:nSCL4DE790] (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)