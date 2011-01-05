CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after U.S. ADP jobs data

TORONTO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed back above parity against the greenback on Wednesday after the U.S. ADP national employment report showed a much better than expected gain in private sector jobs for December.

Following the data, the currency CAD=D4 touched a high of C$0.9966 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0034, up from about C$1.0011, or 99.89 U.S. cents just before the release. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)