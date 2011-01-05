Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:24 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after U.S. ADP jobs data

Wed Jan 5, 2011 8:33am EST
 
 TORONTO, Jan 5 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar climbed
back above parity against the greenback on Wednesday after the
U.S. ADP national employment report showed a much better than
expected gain in private sector jobs for December.
 Following the data, the currency CAD=D4 touched a high of
C$0.9966 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0034, up from about
C$1.0011, or 99.89 U.S. cents just before the release.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 