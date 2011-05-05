Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:10 EST
CANADA FX-C$ extends slide after US jobless claims data

Thu May 5, 2011 8:44am EDT
 
 TORONTO, May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar slipped to a
fresh two-week low against the U.S. currency on Thursday
shortly after data showed new U.S. jobless claims jumped to an
eight-month high. [ID:nOAT004796]
 Extending losses driven by a commodity-price slide, the
currency fell as low as C$0.9687 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0323, its lowest since April 18. It was also well below its
Wednesday North American session finish at C$0.9585 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0433.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 