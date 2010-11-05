Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:29 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-Canada dollar falls to session low after job data

Fri Nov 5, 2010 7:14am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar briefly fell to
a session low after Canada's economy added a mere 3,000 jobs in
October, a fifth of what was expected, before recovering its
poise to trade nearly unchanged on the day..
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell to a session trough of 
C$1.0095 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.06 U.S. cents, from around
C$1.0065 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.35 U.S. cents, before the
data. Canadian bonds were mildly lower.
 The currency recovered to about the same level it was at
prior to the data as the unemployment rate eased to 7.9 percent
from 8 percent.
 Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy  to
add 15,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate to remain
at 8.0 percent. [ID:nSCL5ME673] ECONCA
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng. Editing by W Simon )
 