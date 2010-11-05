Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:31 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after strong U.S. jobs data

Fri Nov 5, 2010 8:53am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday shortly
after data showed U.S. payrolls surged in October, reversing
losses suffered by the currency after unexpectedly soft
domestic jobs data.
  The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 firmed as high as C$1.0016,
or 99.84 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0072 to the U.S. dollar,
or 99.29 U.S. cents before the U.S. data was released.
 That put the currency in positive territory compared to
Thursday's close at C$1.0024 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.76 U.S.
cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 