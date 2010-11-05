Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:28 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits parity in wake of U.S. jobs data

Fri Nov 5, 2010 9:46am EDT
 
  TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar hit parity
against the greenback on Friday morning after data showed U.S.
payrolls surged in October and investors found the bright side
of a soft Canadian jobs report.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose to exactly US$1, building
on gains after the U.S. data was released.
 The currency hit a session low briefly after Canada's
economy added a mere 3,000 jobs in October, a fifth of what was
expected. But it quickly pared losses as details of the report
were more favorable, including a drop in the Canadian
unemployment rate. [ID:nSCL5ME673]
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
 