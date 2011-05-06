Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:10 EST
CANADA FX-C$ firms after Canada jobs gain in April

Fri May 6, 2011 7:10am EDT
 
 TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar jumped to a
session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data
showed Canada's employment picked up steam in April.
 Canada's economy added a higher-than-expected 58,300 jobs
in April, mainly part-time positions with hiring led by the
services sector, according to Statistics Canada data. Analysts
surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 22,500 jobs
in April.  [ID:nSCL6GE7BO]
 The Canadian dollar firmed about 35 ticks to C$0.9600 after
the data. It was also up from Thursday's North American finish
at  C$0.9682 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0328.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng)
 