CANADA FX-C$ hits session high on strong U.S. jobs

Fri May 6, 2011 8:43am EDT
 
 TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high against the U.S. currency on Friday morning, after
data showed U.S. employment increased far more than expected in
April.
 The currency CAD=D4 rose to C$0.9592 against the
greenback, or $1.0425, up from C$0.9644, or $1.0369,
immediately before the data. [ID:nOAT004799]
 The Canadian dollar was already on solid footing compared
to Thursday's close, following its own upside surprise in
employment figures. [ID:nN06160819]
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 