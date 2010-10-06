Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:35 EST
CANADA FX-Canadian dollar soars to 5-month high

Wed Oct 6, 2010 10:59am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar raced to its
highest level in five months against its U.S. counterpart on
Wednesday, supported by firmer commodities as the greenback
slid.
 The U.S. dollar fell to a 15-year low against the yen and
an 8-1/2 month low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday
hurt by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will further ease
monetary policy. [FRX/]
 At 10:47 a.m. (1447 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4
was at C$1.0102 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.99 U.S. cents, its
highest level since May 3.
