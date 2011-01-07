Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:24 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after firm jobs data

Fri Jan 7, 2011 7:09am EST
 
 TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high against the greenback on Friday after domestic
December employment data beat expectations.
 The currency CAD=D4 reached C$0.9942 to the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0058, compared with C$0.9964 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0036 going into the release.
 Canada's economy added 22,000 jobs in December compared
with 15,200 in November, on the strength of manufacturing and
full-time employment, Statistics Canada said. The unemployment
rate held steady at 7.6 percent for a second month. For
details, see [ID:nnSCL7CE78A]
  (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng and Claire Sibonney; editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)
 