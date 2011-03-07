CANADA FX DEBT-C$ off highs after building permits data

TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened from near session highs against the greenback on Monday after a report showing building permits in January were lower than anticipated. [ID:nSCL7EE79Y]

The currency softened to as low as C$0.9711 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0298, after touching a session high of C$0.97 ahead of the data. The currency had closed at C$0.9717, or $1.0291 on Friday. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson. Editing by W Simon )