Thu Oct 7, 2010 8:42am EDT
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches session low after data

Thu Oct 7, 2010 8:42am EDT
 
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar touched a
session low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after
domestic building permits plunged in August, well below market
expectations. [ID:nN07]
 At 8:32 a.m. (1232 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0131 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.71 U.S. cents, lower from
Wednesday's finish at C$1.0107 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.94
U.S. cents.
 In the U.S., data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly fell last week, touching their lowest
level in nearly three months. [ID:nN06278713]
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 