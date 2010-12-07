CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens after BoC holds rates

TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened slightly on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady, as expected.

The currency CAD=D4 slipped to C$1.0041 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.59 U.S. cents, from about C$1.0027, or 99.73 U.S. cents right before the announcement. It was still higher than Monday's close at C$1.0053 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.47 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)