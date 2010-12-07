Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:26 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens after BoC holds rates

Tue Dec 7, 2010 9:08am EST
 
 TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
slightly on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada held its key
interest rate steady, as expected.
 The currency CAD=D4 slipped to C$1.0041 to the U.S.
dollar, or 99.59 U.S. cents, from about C$1.0027, or 99.73 U.S.
cents right before the announcement. It was still higher than
Monday's close at C$1.0053 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.47 U.S.
cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 