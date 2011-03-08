CANADA FX-C$ hits fresh session high as oil cuts losses

TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar CAD=D4hit a session high against the U.S. currency on Tuesday as the price of oil trimmed losses at midday.

The commodity-linked Canadian dollar hit C$0.9707 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0302, tipping slightly firmer than the high reached overnight at C$0.9711. It was also up from C$0.9729 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0279, at Monday's close. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)