Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:15 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits fresh session high as oil cuts losses

Tue Mar 8, 2011 12:24pm EST
 
 TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
CAD=D4hit a session high against the U.S. currency on Tuesday
as the price of oil trimmed losses at midday.
 The commodity-linked Canadian dollar hit C$0.9707 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0302, tipping slightly firmer than the high
reached overnight at C$0.9711. It was also up from C$0.9729 to
the U.S. dollar, or $1.0279, at Monday's close.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)
 