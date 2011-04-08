Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:12 EST
CANADA FX-C$ pulls back from 3 1/2 year high after jobs data

Fri Apr 8, 2011 7:12am EDT
 
 TORONTO, April 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pulled
back from its highest level in over three years on Friday after
data showed the job market stalled in March, disappointing
consensus and removing any urgency for the central bank to
raise interest rates right away. [ID:nN08228750]
 The currency CAD=D4 weakened as low as C$0.9584 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.043 following the report. Earlier, it rose
as high as C$0.9532 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.049, its
strongest level since late 2007.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 