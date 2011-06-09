Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:07 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Canadian dollar pares gains after trade data

Thu Jun 9, 2011 8:43am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared early gains to trade flat on Thursday after the country unexpectedly reported a trade deficit for April, compared with expectations of a small surplus.

The currency CAD=D4 traded as low as C$0.9797 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0207 just after the report, the same level as Wednesday's North American close. It was trading around C$0.9784 just ahead of the data. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

 