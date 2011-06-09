Canadian dollar pares gains after trade data

TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared early gains to trade flat on Thursday after the country unexpectedly reported a trade deficit for April, compared with expectations of a small surplus.

The currency CAD=D4 traded as low as C$0.9797 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0207 just after the report, the same level as Wednesday's North American close. It was trading around C$0.9784 just ahead of the data. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)