CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens to session high after jobs data

Fri Jun 10, 2011 7:11am EDT
 
 TORONTO, June 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened to a session high on Friday after
better-than-expected domestic employment data.
 The currency CAD=D4 hit C$0.9730 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0277, up from Thursday's North American finish of C$0.9731
to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0276.
 Canada's economy added 22,300 jobs in May, and saw a solid
shift towards full-time private-sector employment, Statistics
Canada said on Friday. The unemployment rate dropped to 7.4
percent from 7.6 percent in April.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 