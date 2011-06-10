CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens to session high after jobs data

TORONTO, June 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high on Friday after better-than-expected domestic employment data.

The currency CAD=D4 hit C$0.9730 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0277, up from Thursday's North American finish of C$0.9731 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0276.

Canada's economy added 22,300 jobs in May, and saw a solid shift towards full-time private-sector employment, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The unemployment rate dropped to 7.4 percent from 7.6 percent in April. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)