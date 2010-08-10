Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:39 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares losses after Fed statement

Tue Aug 10, 2010 2:26pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 OTTAWA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recovered
some of the session's losses against its U.S. counterpart on
Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to
keep interest rates low for an extended period.
 The Canadian currency cut losses to C$1.0328 to the U.S.
dollar, or 96.82 U.S. cents, from C$1.0360 to the U.S. dollar,
or 96.53 U.S. cents before the announcement.
 It was still lower compared with Monday's finish at
C$1.0267 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.40 U.S. cents.
 The rate decision, widely expected, also accompanied the
Fed's announcement that it will begin funneling proceeds from
its maturing mortgage bonds into longer-term government debt in
an effort to support a sputtering economic recovery.
[ID:nWALMHE6AQ]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 