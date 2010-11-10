Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:30 EST
CANADA FX-C$ pares gains after Canada trade gap widens

Wed Nov 10, 2010 8:41am EST
 
 TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared gains
against the U.S. currency on Wednesday after Canada posted a
larger-than-expected trade deficit in September.
 The trade deficit came in at C$2.49 billion from a revised
C$1.49 billion deficit in August as exports to the United
States tanked and imports climbed to their highest level in
nearly two years, according to Statistics Canada data.
[ID:nSCLAME677]
 Canada's dollar CAD=D4 eased to C$1.0050 to the U.S.
dollar, or 99.50 U.S. cents, from a pre-data level around
C$1.0035 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.65 U.S. cents.
 It was still firmer than Tuesday's close at C$1.0074 to the
U.S. dollar, or 99.27 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
 