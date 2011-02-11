Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:20 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high on news Mubarak steps down

Fri Feb 11, 2011 11:20am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit
CAD=D3 a session high against the U.S. currency on Friday
following a report that Egypt's president was stepping down
after demonstrations against his rule.
 The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9881 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0120, then pared gains as the price of oil
dropped on the news. [O/R]
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 