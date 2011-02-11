CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high on news Mubarak steps down

TORONTO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit CAD=D3 a session high against the U.S. currency on Friday following a report that Egypt's president was stepping down after demonstrations against his rule.

The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9881 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0120, then pared gains as the price of oil dropped on the news. [O/R] (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)