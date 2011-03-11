Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:16 EST
CANADA FX-C$ slips to near 2-wk low as job gains slow

Fri Mar 11, 2011 7:10am EST
 
 TORONTO, March 11 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar slipped to a
its lowest since Feb. 28 against the U.S. dollar on Friday
morning after data showed domestic job creation slowed more
than expected in February from January.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell to C$0.9782 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0223, from C$0.9768 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0238, shortly before the data. It was also weaker than
Thursday's North American session close at C$0.9756 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0250.
 Canada's economy added 15,100 jobs in February, while the
unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.8 percent in
February. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy
to add 21,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate to
rise to 7.7 percent. [ID:nSCLBEE7A4] ECONCA
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by W Simon )
