CANADA FX-C$ slips to near 2-wk low as job gains slow

TORONTO, March 11 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar slipped to a its lowest since Feb. 28 against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning after data showed domestic job creation slowed more than expected in February from January.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell to C$0.9782 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0223, from C$0.9768 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0238, shortly before the data. It was also weaker than Thursday's North American session close at C$0.9756 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0250.

Canada's economy added 15,100 jobs in February, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.8 percent in February. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 21,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate to rise to 7.7 percent. [ID:nSCLBEE7A4] ECONCA

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by W Simon ) )