CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms after BoC holds rate, softens after

Tue Apr 12, 2011 9:12am EDT
 
 TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar firmed
against its U.S. counterpart immediately after the Bank of
Canada held interest rates steady at 1 percent, but it reversed
course and weakened shortly after as traders digested the
details.
 The currency CAD=D4 firmed to C$0.9559 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0461, from C$0.9569 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0450 shortly before the announcement, but quickly softened
to C$0.9608, or 1.0408.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Janet Guttsman)
 