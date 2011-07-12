Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:00 EST
CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after Canada, U.S. trade data

Tue Jul 12, 2011 8:47am EDT
 
 TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared
losses to trade little changed against the U.S. dollar on
Tuesday following data showing Canada's trade deficit narrowed
but the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected.
 The currency CAD=D4 firmed to C$0.9689 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0321, from Monday's North American finish at
C$0.9690, or $1.0320. Earlier it traded as weak as C$0.9780.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 