CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after Canada, U.S. trade data

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared losses to trade little changed against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday following data showing Canada's trade deficit narrowed but the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected.

The currency CAD=D4 firmed to C$0.9689 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0321, from Monday's North American finish at C$0.9690, or $1.0320. Earlier it traded as weak as C$0.9780. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)