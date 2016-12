CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low after U.S. jobless claims

TORONTO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a session low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims jumped unexpectedly last week, despite data showing both Canada and U.S. trade deficits narrowed more than than expected in November.

The currency CAD=D4 dropped as far as C$0.9910 to it U.S. counterpart, or $1.0091, from around C$0.9888 right before the slew of reports were released. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)