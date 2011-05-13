Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:08 EST
CANADA FX-C$ retreats on economic worries,

Fri May 13, 2011 12:38pm EDT
 
 TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar slumped to its
weakest level since March 30 on Friday as oil prices tumbled
and North American stocks deepened losses on economic worries.
 U.S. April inflation data undermined confidence in the
strength of the economic recovery, while renewed worries on
Europe's debt problems ahead of meetings by finance officials
next week also weighed.
 The Canadian dollar fell to C$0.9733 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0274 at midday, down from Thursday's North American session
close at C$0.9623 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0395.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)
 