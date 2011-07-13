CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after Bernanke testimony

TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar surged to a session high against the greenback on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank is ready to ease monetary policy further if the economy there weakens.

At 10:36 a.m. (1436 GMT), the currency CAD=D4 hit a session high of C$0.9578 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0441, up from than Tuesday's North American finish at C$0.9662, or $1.0350. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)