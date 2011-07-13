Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:01 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after Bernanke testimony

Wed Jul 13, 2011 10:47am EDT
 
 TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar surged to a
session high against the greenback  on Wednesday after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank is
ready to ease monetary policy further if the economy there
weakens.
 At 10:36 a.m. (1436 GMT), the currency CAD=D4 hit a
session high of C$0.9578 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0441, up
from than Tuesday's North American finish at C$0.9662, or
$1.0350.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 