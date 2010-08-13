Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:39 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches low after U.S. CPI, retail sales

Fri Aug 13, 2010 8:40am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly hit
a session low against the greenback on Friday morning after the
release of U.S. inflation and retail sales data for July,
before rebounding back up.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 touched C$1.0440 to the U.S.
dollar, or 95.79 U.S. cents, down from Thursday's finish at
C$1.0428 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.90 U.S. cents, then firmed
again.
  (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 