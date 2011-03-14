Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:16 EST
CANADA FX-C$ falls to session low after capacity data

Mon Mar 14, 2011 8:46am EDT
 
 TORONTO, March 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged to
a session low against the U.S. dollar on Monday morning after
data showed Canadian industry capacity use leveled off in the
fourth quarter and below market expectations.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9753 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0253, extending weakness by about 8 ticks
from prior to the data's release.
 Canadian industries ran at 76.4 percent of capacity in the
fourth quarter of 2010, barely edging up from a downwardly
revised 76.2 percent in the previous quarter, said Statistics
Canada. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a
fourth-quarter rate of 79.0 percent capacity utilization.
 ( Reporting by Ka Yan Ng. Editing by W Simon )
 