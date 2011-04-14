CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens after U.S., Canadian data

TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened against the U.S. currency on Thursday following higher-than-expected weekly U.S. jobless claims and weaker-than-expected Canadian manufacturing sales data.

The currency CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9663 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0349, down from Wednesday's North American finish of C$0.9624 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0391. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)