Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:11 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens after U.S., Canadian data

Thu Apr 14, 2011 8:42am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened
against the U.S. currency on Thursday following
higher-than-expected weekly U.S. jobless claims and
weaker-than-expected Canadian manufacturing sales data.
 The currency CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9663 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0349, down from Wednesday's North American finish
of C$0.9624 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0391.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 