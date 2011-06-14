Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:06 EST
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after U.S., Canadian data

Tue Jun 14, 2011 8:43am EDT
 
 TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session high on Tuesday after the release of unexpectedly
strong Canadian industrial capacity data and a report U.S.
retail sales fell less than expected.
 The currency CAD=D4 strengthened to C$0.9715 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0293, from C$0.9737 just before the data was
released and from Monday's North American finish of C$0.9768 to
the U.S. dollar, or $1.0238.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 