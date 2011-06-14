CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after U.S., Canadian data

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a session high on Tuesday after the release of unexpectedly strong Canadian industrial capacity data and a report U.S. retail sales fell less than expected.

The currency CAD=D4 strengthened to C$0.9715 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0293, from C$0.9737 just before the data was released and from Monday's North American finish of C$0.9768 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0238. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)