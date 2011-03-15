CANADA FX-C$ slides to lowest since Feb. 11

TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest since Feb. 11 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as risk appetite was walloped by growing fears of a radiation catastrophe in quake-hit Japan.

The Canadian dollar broke through the C$0.9960 level to trade as low as C$0.9974 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0026, down from Monday's close at C$0.9726 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0282. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)