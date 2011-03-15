Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:16 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ slides to lowest since Feb. 11

Tue Mar 15, 2011 8:42am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to
its lowest since Feb. 11 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as
risk appetite was walloped by growing fears of a radiation
catastrophe in quake-hit Japan.
 The Canadian dollar broke through the C$0.9960 level to
trade as low as C$0.9974 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0026, down
from Monday's close at C$0.9726 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0282.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 