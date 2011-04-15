Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:12 EST
CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after U.S. CPI data

Fri Apr 15, 2011
 
 TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar pared losses
against the U.S. currency on Friday after U.S. data showed
rising food and gasoline prices lifted inflation as expected in
March, but underlying inflation pressures remained contained.
 The currency CAD=D4, which had been trading near the
session low of C$0.9648 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0365, firmed
to C$0.9636 after the report.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 