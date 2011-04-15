CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after U.S. CPI data

TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar pared losses against the U.S. currency on Friday after U.S. data showed rising food and gasoline prices lifted inflation as expected in March, but underlying inflation pressures remained contained.

The currency CAD=D4, which had been trading near the session low of C$0.9648 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0365, firmed to C$0.9636 after the report.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)