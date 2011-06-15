Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:03 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens after U.S., Canadian data

Wed Jun 15, 2011 8:42am EDT
 
 TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
to a session low on Wednesday following the release of soft
Canadian manufacturing data and a higher-than-expected rise in
U.S. core consumer inflation.
 The currency CAD=D4 softened to C$0.9725 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0283, down from Tuesday's North American finish
of C$0.9689 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0321.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 