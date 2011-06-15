CANADA FX-C$ weakens after U.S., Canadian data

TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low on Wednesday following the release of soft Canadian manufacturing data and a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. core consumer inflation.

The currency CAD=D4 softened to C$0.9725 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0283, down from Tuesday's North American finish of C$0.9689 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0321. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)