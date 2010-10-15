CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after Bernanke speaks

TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said he saw a case for further easing of U.S. monetary policy.

The Canadian currency hit C$1.0018 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.82 U.S. cents, firming from about C$1.0052, or 99.48 U.S. cents just before the speech was released.

The Canadian dollar on Thursday briefly returned to a one-for-one level with the U.S. dollar for the first time since April as the greenback was pummeled to a 2010 low against a basket of major currencies. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)