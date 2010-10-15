Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:31 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after Bernanke speaks

Fri Oct 15, 2010 8:29am EDT
 
  TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar touched a
session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said he saw a case for
further easing of U.S. monetary policy.
 The Canadian currency hit C$1.0018 versus the U.S. dollar,
or 99.82 U.S. cents, firming from about C$1.0052, or 99.48 U.S.
cents just before the speech was released.
 The Canadian dollar on Thursday briefly returned to a
one-for-one level with the U.S. dollar for the first time since
April as the greenback was pummeled to a 2010 low against a
basket of major currencies.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 