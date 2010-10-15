CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after U.S., Canada data

TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after the release of weaker than expected US inflation data and stronger than expected domestic factory sales figures.

The Canadian currency hit C$1.0012 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.88 U.S. cents, firming from about C$1.0037, or 99.63 U.S. cents, just before the the data was released.

The Canadian currency closed at C$1.0060 to the U.S. dollar on Thursday, or 99.40 U.S. cents.

The Canadian dollar on Thursday briefly returned to a one-for-one level with the U.S. dollar for the first time since April as the greenback was pummeled to a 2010 low against a basket of major currencies. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)