Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:33 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after U.S., Canada data

Fri Oct 15, 2010 8:44am EDT
 
[-] Text [+] 

  TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a
session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after the
release of weaker than expected US inflation data and stronger
than expected domestic factory sales figures.
 The Canadian currency hit C$1.0012 versus the U.S. dollar,
or 99.88 U.S. cents, firming from about C$1.0037, or 99.63 U.S.
cents, just before the the data was released.
 The Canadian currency closed at C$1.0060 to the U.S. dollar
on Thursday, or 99.40 U.S. cents.
 The Canadian dollar on Thursday briefly returned to a
one-for-one level with the U.S. dollar for the first time since
April as the greenback was pummeled to a 2010 low against a
basket of major currencies.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 