CANADA FX-C$ firms after strong factory sales data

TORONTO, March 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday following the release of unexpectedly strong Canadian manufacturing sales data. [ID:nN16104517]

The Canadian dollar firmed as high as C$0.9825, or $1.0178, from C$0.9838 just before the report. It closed on Tuesday at C$0.9840 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0163.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)