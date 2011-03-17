Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:15 EST
CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high on Canada data

Thu Mar 17, 2011 8:41am EDT
 
 TORONTO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar CAD=D4
advanced to a session high against the U.S. currency on
Thursday after data showed Canadian wholesale trade for January
grew at more than twice the pace expected. [ID:nN17271262]
 The Canadian dollar rose to C$0.9858 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0144 , adding to steady overnight gains, and up from
C$0.9918 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0083, at Wednesday's close.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 