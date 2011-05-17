CANADA FX-C$ tips to session low after U.S., Canada data

TORONTO, May 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to a session low against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after data showed U.S. housing starts and permits for future home construction fell in April. [ID:nCLAHGE7EO]

Separately, Statistics Canada data showed foreigners resumed purchases of Canadian bonds in March. [ID:nN17130640]

The Canadian unit CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9770 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0235, after the data, bumping against a key technical level that retested its weakest in more than seven weeks.

The currency pared losses soon after, and was down from Tuesday's North American session close at C$0.9742 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0265.

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)