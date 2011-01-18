Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:21 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens after BoC holds rates

Tue Jan 18, 2011 9:10am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell from a
two-and-a-half year high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday
after the Bank of Canada kept interest rates steady at 1
percent. [ID:nBCLICE72Q]
 The currency CAD=D4 hit a session low of of C$0.9911 to
the greenback, or $1.0090, down from C$0.9867, or $1.0135
immediately before the announcement. The move saw the Canadian
dollar turn negative on the day.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 