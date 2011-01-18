CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens after BoC holds rates

TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell from a two-and-a-half year high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada kept interest rates steady at 1 percent. [ID:nBCLICE72Q]

The currency CAD=D4 hit a session low of of C$0.9911 to the greenback, or $1.0090, down from C$0.9867, or $1.0135 immediately before the announcement. The move saw the Canadian dollar turn negative on the day. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)