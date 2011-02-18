Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:18 EST
CANADA FX-C$ ticks higher after Canada CPI eases

Fri Feb 18, 2011 7:10am EST
 
 TORONTO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning after data
showed Canada's annual inflation rate eased.
 The currency firmed to C$0.9825 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0178, from about C$0.9842 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0161,
just ahead of the data publication.
 Canada's annual inflation rate slipped to 2.3 percent in
January from 2.4 percent in December as energy price increases
eased, Statistics Canada said. The annual core inflation rate
dipped to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent in January. For details,
see [ID:nSCLIDE79I]
  (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng)
 